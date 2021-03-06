9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

