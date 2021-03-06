$9.05 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to post $9.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.30 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROV shares. Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $438,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.