$9.05 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to post $9.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.30 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROV shares. Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $438,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

