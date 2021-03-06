$83.36 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to post $83.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.73 million. CAI International reported sales of $105.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $350.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.50 million to $354.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.15 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $373.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAI International has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 550.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

