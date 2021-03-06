$82.31 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report $82.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.17 million and the highest is $84.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $77.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $325.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $331.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $332.25 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $342.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 398,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,014. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

