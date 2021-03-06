80,310 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,310 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Tapestry makes up 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tapestry by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

