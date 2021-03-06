$771.89 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce sales of $771.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the highest is $774.80 million. II-VI posted sales of $627.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

IIVI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. 2,503,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,731 shares of company stock worth $6,964,406. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

