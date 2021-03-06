$759.80 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report sales of $759.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.70 million and the lowest is $746.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $760.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $36.03. 1,014,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $452,424.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $58,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

