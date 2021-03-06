662 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CME Group by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC grew its position in CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day moving average is $176.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

