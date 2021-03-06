5,546 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 88.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $34.97 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.