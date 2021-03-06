$553.47 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $553.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $560.94 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $534.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE SJI traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $26.68. 1,922,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

