$512.59 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report sales of $512.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.50 million and the highest is $536.30 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $439.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 798,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.