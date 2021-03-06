51,085 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,085 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN opened at $3.96 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.