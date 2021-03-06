$5.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings of $5.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $4.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SMG traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $200.98. 517,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,938. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. Insiders sold a total of 106,650 shares of company stock worth $24,095,678 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $76,418,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.