4,824 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.75. 13,292,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,612. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.