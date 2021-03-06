467 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

RH stock opened at $449.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.90. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.22.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

