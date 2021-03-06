$46.43 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report sales of $46.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.20 million and the highest is $46.92 million. Model N posted sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $185.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,078 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Model N by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 48,238 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

