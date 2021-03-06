45,831 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

