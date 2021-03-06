$4.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the highest is $5.00. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH traded up $9.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.55. 313,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.74 and a 200 day moving average of $204.36. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

