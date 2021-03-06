3,995 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $75.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.