3,290 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $189.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average is $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

