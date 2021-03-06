$32.17 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $32.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $132.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OSBC traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 73,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,064. The firm has a market cap of $381.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,425 shares of company stock worth $44,970 and have sold 9,350 shares worth $105,648. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.