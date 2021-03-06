$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.81. The company has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

