$3.38 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report $3.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.98 million to $28.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 436,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,009. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

