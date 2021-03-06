$26.45 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $26.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada in the third quarter worth $4,644,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $2,134,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

KMDA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 176,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,071. The firm has a market cap of $271.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

