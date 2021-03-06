$26.45 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $26.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kamada.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.
KMDA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 176,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,071. The firm has a market cap of $271.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.