$254.53 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post sales of $254.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $182.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $891.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.16 million to $898.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

MBUU opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 70.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

