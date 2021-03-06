253,932 Shares in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 253,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.69 million, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

