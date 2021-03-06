24,400 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.