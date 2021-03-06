22,726 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. RH comprises 5.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.67.

NYSE RH traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,785. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.90. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

