$218.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $218.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.86 million to $225.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $138.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $851.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.73 million to $914.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $897.64 million, with estimates ranging from $850.01 million to $954.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cohu by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cohu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $40.18. 3,591,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

