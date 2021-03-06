$217.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post $217.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $559.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

