21,014 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

RLAY opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

