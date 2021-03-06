193 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,060.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,096.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

