18,695 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Party City Holdco by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,474 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.