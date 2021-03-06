$177.25 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $177.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $204.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $780.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $933.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $857.27 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 926,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

