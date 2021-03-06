$172.47 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report sales of $172.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $182.50 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $163.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $715.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $756.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $767.41 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $852.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

