$150.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce sales of $150.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.20 million and the highest is $150.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $149.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $619.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $631.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $642.78 million, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $18.11. 2,390,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,291. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

