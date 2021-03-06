14,100 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IDT by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDT by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.07. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $343.43 million during the quarter.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.