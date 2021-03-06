$140.38 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.18 million and the lowest is $139.17 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $527.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $58,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $3,864,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 187,666 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

