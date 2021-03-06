133,707 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 133,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.