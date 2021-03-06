$12.93 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report sales of $12.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.36 million and the highest is $13.50 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. 404,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,790. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,038. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

