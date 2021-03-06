1,159 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 253,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,764,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $55,975,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

GOOGL traded up $63.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,097.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,975.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,730.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

