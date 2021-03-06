$107.41 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $107.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $114.82 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $129.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $401.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $408.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.25 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

WLDN traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 106,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.14 million, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

