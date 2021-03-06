10,518 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.