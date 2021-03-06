10,000 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of TV stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.