$1.47 EPS Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 120,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,490. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

