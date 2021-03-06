-$1.02 EPS Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 672,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,957. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

