$1.02 EPS Expected for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.08. Blucora reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

BCOR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 407,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $791.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

