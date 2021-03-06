0xBitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $353,913.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $353,913.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.34 or 0.00750737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00031112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00042678 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

