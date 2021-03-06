$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.58. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 8.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

