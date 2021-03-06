$0.63 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.85. 49,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,108. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $517.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

